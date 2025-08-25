Israeli suicide drone martryed, wounded Palestinian journalists

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli attack on Nasser Hospital Complex in Khan Younis has killed and wounded several journalist.

The attack was carried out by a suicide drone.

It targeted the upper parts of Nasser Hospital, including the roof where a couple of journalists were standing.

Camera person Hossam al-Masri was killed in the attack, Al Jazeera reported.

As medical staff went up to provide assistance, another attack took place there, wounding several other people, including two journalists.

More than 200 media workers have been killed by Israeli attacks since the start of the war in October 2023.



