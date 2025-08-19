Six Palestinians martyred in Al-Sudaniya while waiting for aid

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday, six Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in a new Israeli attack targeting civilians waiting for humanitarian aid in the Al-Sudaniya area, located northwest of the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources at Hamad Hospital confirmed that the facility received six bodies of Palestinians who were shot by Israeli forces while awaiting aid in Al-Sudaniya.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation has launched a genocidal war on Gaza, marked by systematic killings, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement, ignoring international appeals and defying the International Court of Justice’s orders to stop the aggression.

This ongoing campaign has led to over 210,000 Palestinians killed or injured, most of them women and children. More than 9,000 remain missing, hundreds of thousands have been displaced, and famine has claimed the lives of many, including dozens of children.

