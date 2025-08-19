Israeli officer and soldier wounded by sniper fire in northern Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Zionist officer and a soldier were moderately injured during clashes in northern Gaza after being struck by sniper fire, according to Hebrew media reports.

A Channel 12 correspondent reported on Tuesday that both individuals were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.

Earlier in the day, Israeli media outlets had mentioned a “security incident” in the Gaza Strip but did not provide further details at the time.

This development comes amid a surge in operations by Palestinian resistance factions targeting Israeli forces across multiple fronts in Gaza, resulting in numerous casualties among the occupation military.

