Shia scholar: Solidarity and Resistance Were Achievements and Test of 12-Day War

Hojatoleslam Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour, the head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, stated at the ceremony: "Fortunately, within the Islamic system, we have been able to serve the nation and take a step toward raising the name of Iran in the world."He added that his organization is a unique one, formed based on an idea from the Supreme Leader and serving the front of confrontation against global arrogance.



Cultural Diplomacy in a "Hybrid War"

Imanipour said that a "hybrid war" is currently in effect, which has both hard and soft components. He stated, "We, the cultural diplomacy activists, are the soft war officers of Iran against global arrogance."



The head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization emphasized that the 12-day war was both a lesson and a test. "We learned that with solidarity, many achievements can be made, and we emerged successful from the test of resistance and perseverance. It is necessary to honor these achievements."



Imanipour stated that it is their duty to support Iranians abroad. "In the 12-day war, Iranians at home and abroad gathered under the flag of Iran and achieved admirable solidarity. Therefore, we are obligated to work diligently to preserve this solidarity."



A Call for Action on Gaza

He also referred to the situation of the people of Gaza, saying: "The suffering that the oppressed people of Gaza are enduring these days is heartbreaking and regrettable. I hope effective measures are taken to free this oppressed nation from the flagrant oppression they are facing." He concluded by stating, "We must define our role and part in confronting the issue of the people of Gaza, because the destruction of the dignity of these people cannot be tolerated."