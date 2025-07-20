Media Activist: Israel crushed beneath fists of Iranian soldiers

AhlulBayt News Agency: Introducing herself as an Iranian woman, mother, wife, and daughter of martyrs, she recounted personal stories of women affected by war and terrorism, emphasizing that love for Iran is instilled in children from birth.

Khanjani declared: “We Iranian women infuse patriotism into our children’s souls. With faith, ingenuity, and dignity, we built missiles—Sejjil, Kheibarshekan, Fattah, Haj Qassem—and with them, we rained fire upon your false land.”



She condemned 75 years of Israeli crimes against Palestinians, journalists, doctors, and civilians, stating that Iran will never forgive the bloodshed and will continue to fight for justice.



Referring to the recent 12-day war, she said: “The storm-born children of this land attacked your dark heart day and night, exposing the emptiness of your power before the divine might of Iran. We crushed you beneath our soldiers’ fists.”



In closing, Khanjani affirmed that Iran’s struggle is not only for itself but for all the oppressed of the world.



“We rise for every innocent child, every silenced voice. You begged for a ceasefire—but this is not the end. It is the beginning of an era of light, where truth triumphs and falsehood is doomed to vanish.”



