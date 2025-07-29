US missile stock depleted after defending Israel with THAAD interceptors

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United States reportedly exhausted approximately a quarter of its THAAD missile inventory during Israel’s June military offensive against Iran, leaving its missile defense arsenal significantly depleted.

According to CNN, citing two informed sources, U.S. forces launched between 100 to 150 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors—each costing around $12.7 million—over the 12-day conflict, aimed at neutralizing Iranian retaliatory missile attacks.

The report noted that this level of expenditure far exceeds current production capacity. In 2024, only 11 THAAD interceptors were manufactured, with just 12 projected for this year.

Former military officials and missile defense analysts raised concerns over the shortfall, arguing it poses risks to U.S. national security and jeopardizes efforts to replenish depleted stockpiles.

One expert called the situation “deeply concerning,” emphasizing that THAAD interceptors are extremely limited and cannot be continuously deployed at such scale.

Mara Karlin, a former assistant secretary of defense, admitted that the government is grappling with a shortage of air defense systems amid growing global demand.

She added, “There aren’t enough systems, interceptors, production facilities, or personnel to meet current needs.”

Ari Cicurel from the Jewish Institute for National Security of America estimated that it could take three to eight years to restore the THAAD inventory under existing production constraints.

He warned that both the U.S. and Israel must urgently ramp up production to address the depleted supply and bolster future capabilities.

The Wall Street Journal similarly reported an “alarming gap” in the U.S. missile arsenal following its use in defending Israel from Iranian retaliation.

On June 13, Israel launched an unprovoked attack on Iranian territory, triggering a 12-day war that killed over 1,064 people, including high-ranking military officials, scientists, and civilians.

The United States also participated, reportedly bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities—actions widely condemned as violations of international law.

