Iranian scholar: 12-day war on Iran, a massive plot thwarted by Leader, national solidarity

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iranian cleric has highlighted the guidelines of the Leader of Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei and the national solidarity of the Iranians as reasons that thwarted the plot behind 12-day Israeli-imposed war on Iran.

Hujjat-ul-Islam Mohammad Khanbabaeisaid the Israeli-imposed war on Iran was a scheme which has been promoted by Israel, US and its allies for years.



He said obedience of the Leader’s guidelines and the national solidarity of Iranians as well as the heavenly assistance of the God Almighty caused enemies not to achieve their objectives.



He continued, referring to the reasons for America and Israeli efforts to threat the Leader, saying: "Undoubtedly, the enemies imagine that the top of the pyramid of Iranian power is the Leader, but they do not know that this is a divine system. In this regard, at the time of Imam Khomeini's (RA) passing, many thought that this revolution would be destroyed, while the Islamic Revolution was built on divine goals and will undoubtedly be connected to the global uprising of the Imam Mahdi (PBUH).



“Fortunately, the growth of the revolution is greater than its decline, and every military commander lost, other leaders have taken their place and continued their path because we believe that we must connect this revolution to the global revolution of Imam Mahdi (PBUH).



Hujjat-ul-Islam Khanbabaei stated,” The enemy has always seen and tested the courage and boldness of the Iranian nation” and added, “The unity and cohesion of the people are also among the preventive measures that impedes terrorism, and they must put aside factional and political differences.”



The cleric warned, “Our country is currently under attack, and Christians, Muslims, Shias, and Sunnis all have the duty to protect the country, which is the greatest secret of power.”

He stated: "On the other hand, we must obey the Leadership's orders, and if we do so, the military and security forces, and nuclear scientists will do their job, and if we are not strong, we will be defeated by the enemy."



A strong Iran requires national unity and cohesion, attention to the leadership's instructions, and divine assistance to defeat enemies.



