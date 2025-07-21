Bahraini journalist: Women in media should be true symbols of resistance, not just appearances

AhlulBayt News Agency: Al-Yaqoub, speaking at the international expert panel “Media: An Effective Tool for Unity and Resistance,” held by the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, stated: “The purpose of this panel is to advance goals such as continuing the media jihad, which has been repeatedly emphasized by Imam Khamenei.”She added that the importance of media does not need to be proven—everyone knows it is the fourth power, and we must not allow the enemy to triumph in this field.



Referring to historical examples like the “Creel Committee of 1916,” she explained how media has been used to distort facts and cultures.



“In recent decades, the Palestinian issue became a subject of mockery in the West, but the new era of Palestinian media exposed the truth and defeated the enemy in the media war.”



Al-Yaqoub reminded that in the past two years, 227 Palestinian journalists have been martyred for voicing the truth and playing a central role in the media resistance—experiences that must be learned from and utilized.



She also mentioned the Zionist regime’s attacks on Iranian media centers during the 12-day war: “The enemy sought to destroy truth and courage, but the powerful voices of media colleagues like Sahar Emami—who symbolizes a resilient Muslim woman—thwarted their plans.”



Al-Yaqoub stressed that women in media should not be mere decorative elements or follow Western models.



“Unfortunately, in many Arab media outlets close to the resistance, women wearing Islamic attire are restricted from political and cultural roles, limited only to religious coverage. This contradicts the statements of the Supreme Leader of Iran.”



She emphasized: “The Islamic cloak, which the West has tried to portray as a symbol of terrorism, has now become a symbol of the struggle of free and noble women, and we must reinforce this image.”



In another part of her speech, she highlighted the challenges faced by women working in media:



“In addition to their media responsibilities, women also serve as wives and mothers. Unfortunately, they are not adequately supported, and most managers fail to understand this issue.”



