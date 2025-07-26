Imam Khamenei: Future will show that both our military & scientific advancements will move forward with greater momentum than before toward lofty hori

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says future will show that Iran’s military and scientific progress will accelerate even further.

The full text of Imam Khamenei's message to the dignified nation of Iran, on the occasion of the 40th day since the martyrdom of a number of Iranian citizens, military commanders, and nuclear scientists at the hands of the criminal Zionist regime, July 25, 2025.

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

To the noble nation of Iran!Today marks the 40th day since the martyrdom of a number of our dear compatriots, among whom were competent military commanders and prominent nuclear scientists. This blow was inflicted by the ruling evil, criminal Zionist regime, which is the vile, vicious enemy of the Iranian nation. Without a doubt, the loss of commanders such as Martyrs Bagheri, Salami, Rashid, Hajizadeh, Shadmani, and other military personnel, as well as scientists such as Martyrs Tehranchi, Abbasi, and others, is a heavy loss for any nation. However, the foolish, shortsighted enemy failed to achieve its goal. The future will show that both our military and scientific advancements will move forward with greater momentum than before toward lofty horizons, God willing.

Our martyrs themselves had chosen a path on which the likelihood of attaining the lofty status of martyrdom wasn't improbable. Ultimately, they reached that which is the aspiration of all those who are devoted to sacrifice. Congratulations to them. Nonetheless, the pain of this loss for the Iranian nation – especially for the families of the martyrs and those who knew them personally – is difficult, bitter, and greatly felt.

In this tragic event, there are also shining points that are clearly evident. First, there's the endurance, patience, and spiritual fortitude of the bereaved families, which is to such an extent that hasn't been seen except in the developments of the Islamic Republic of Iran.Second, there's the resilience and stability of the institutions that were under the command of the martyrs. They didn't allow this heavy blow to strip away opportunities or interrupt their movement.And third, there's the glory of the Iranian nation's miraculous steadfastness, which is manifested in their unity, spiritual strength, and firm resolve to stand together as one in the field.In this tragic event, Islamic Iran has once again demonstrated the strength of its foundations. Iran's enemies are hammering on cold iron (and their actions are useless).With God's grace, Islamic Iran will grow stronger day by day, God willing.

What's important is that we mustn't ignore this reality, nor the responsibility it places on us. Preserving national unity is the duty of each and every one of us. It's the duty of scientific scholars to accelerate the speed of progress in science and technology in all sectors. Safeguarding the dignity and honor of the country and the nation is a duty of our speakers and writers that mustn't be ignored. Continually equipping the country with the means to protect its national security and independence is the duty of our military commanders.

Diligence, following up on matters, and finishing the tasks of the country are the duties of all responsible executive bodies. Providing spiritual guidance, enlightening people’s hearts, and encouraging people to be patient, calm, and steadfast is the duty of our esteemed clerics. And maintaining a Revolutionary fervor, passion, and consciousness is the duty of each and every one of us, especially the youth. May God, the Mighty and Merciful, grant success to everyone.

My greetings to the nation of Iran; and peace be upon the martyred youth, the martyred women and children, all the martyrs, and those who mourn them.

May God’s greetings and mercy be upon you.

Sayyid Ali Khamenei

Mordad 3, 1404

July 25, 2025

