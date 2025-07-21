  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Video

Video: Advancements in Aerospace Force are made by young forces - Martyr General Hajizadeh

21 July 2025 - 10:30
News ID: 1710028
Source: Khamenei.ir
Video: Advancements in Aerospace Force are made by young forces - Martyr General Hajizadeh

Excerpts from Khamenei.ir's previously unpublished interview with Martyr General Hajizadeh

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha