On day 689: Latest developments in Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: For the 689th consecutive day, Israeli forces continued their genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip through relentless air and artillery strikes, targeting civilians who are already starving or displaced, backed by unwavering US military and political support, amidst unprecedented international silence and betrayal.

Israeli forces launched dozens of airstrikes and committed new massacres, worsening the plight of over two million displaced Gazans amid a brutal famine.

Medical sources reported numerous civilian casualties from early Monday shelling.

Three people were killed near the College of Science and Technology, south of Khan Yunis.

Fadi Muhammad Al-Aryan died from shelling near the Netzarim aid center in central Gaza.

Ibrahim Al-Asharah was killed while attempting to recover a body amid attacks in Khan Yunis.

Booby-trapped robots were reportedly used along Yafa Street near Al-Tuffah in Gaza City, alongside house demolitions in Shuja’iyya and Al-Zaytoun neighborhoods.

Israeli aircraft bombed the Open University south of Hamad City and targeted homes in Al-Zarqa (Al-Tuffah area), Al-Ghubari (western Jabalia), and in neighborhoods near Wadi Gaza’s humanitarian points.

Al-Awda Hospital received 4 fatalities and 19 injuries from shelling at an aid distribution site.

Additional strikes hit shelters in Al-Zaytoun and Al-Shuja’iyya, wiping out several homes in northern Jabalia.

At Al-Karama, 4 people were killed in their home.

At Deir al-Balah, 3 aid workers were killed while securing assistance.

In Al-Mawasi (southern Khan Yunis), one woman was killed and seven injured after an Israeli strike on a displaced persons’ tent, while heavy gunfire in western Khan Yunis wounded several persons.

Yesterday, 51 Palestinians were killed, 27 in Gaza City, with 24 among them being aid seekers.

Ongoing genocide

Since October 7, 2023, Israel, bolstered by US support, has conducted a genocidal campaign in Gaza, resulting in at least 62,686 deaths, 157,951 injuries, over 10,000 missing persons, and countless famine victims. Over two million Palestinians are displaced and homeless amid widespread devastation.

The ongoing genocide has turned children into targets, 18,000 children were killed, alongside 14,500 women, reflecting deliberate targeting of vulnerable civilians.

Famine has claimed 289 more lives, including 115 children. Health and rescue workers are being decimated: 1,590 medical personnel, 115 civil defense members, 220 emergency staff, and 754 security personnel have been killed.

Over 15,000 massacres have been recorded, impacting more than 14,000 families and wiping out 2,500 families from the civil registry. Over 88% of buildings in Gaza have been destroyed, with economic losses exceeding $62 billion, and 77% of Gaza’s territory is under Israeli control.



/129