Gaza Scholars: Leaving Land a Betrayal of Soil, Blood of Martyrs

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Gaza Scholars Association in a statement warned Gazans against abandoning their land, saying that leaving the land is a betrayal of the soil and the blood of the martyrs.

The statement was issued after the Israeli regime announced plans for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Staying in the homeland is a covenant with the martyrs, and victory is a divine promise for the patient, the statement added, Al-Maseerah reported.

“We demand stability in the homeland to confront the plan of forced displacement of the people,” the religious institution emphasized.

It said resistance and stability in the Gaza Strip, in the neighborhoods, streets and mosques, is the first line of defense for the entire cause of the Palestinian people.

The statement also noted that confronting the occupiers is not achieved only with weapons, but also with “firm faith, wisdom, and tongues that speak the truth”.

Earlier, the Palestinian Scholars Association, in response to the Zionist regime’s continued crimes against the Palestinian people, had called on the Islamic Ummah to confront the crimes of the genocidal Israeli regime and issued a statement telling “children of Islam and defenders of the truth” that it is time for action and confronting the Israeli regime’s plots.

Also, the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad resistance movement denounced the Israeli regime’s plan to move civilians to the southern parts of the coastal sliver, calling it part of a wider campaign of aggression and forced displacement.

“The announcement by the occupying Zionist army about transferring tents to the south of the Gaza Strip is part of the savage aggression aimed at occupying Gaza City,” the group said in a statement on Sunday.

“It represents an open and brazen mockery of international charters and a flagrant insult to the so-called international institutions that claim to exist for protection of civilians and guaranteeing the rights of people under occupation.”



