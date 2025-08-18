Gaza hospitals receive 47 martyrs, death toll climbs to 61,944

AhlulBayt News Agency: During the past 24 hours, hospitals in the Gaza Strip received the bodies of at least 47 civilians, as well as 226 people suffering from different injuries following Israeli attacks, according to Gaza’s health ministry on Sunday morning.

Accordingly, a total of 10,400 people have been killed and 43,845 others have been injured since the Israeli occupation army resumed its genocidal war on Gaza on March 18, 2025.

The new fatalities increased the death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, which started on October 7, 2023, to 61,944 martyrs, including 1,938 aid seekers, the health ministry said.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 155,886 people, including 14,420 aid seekers.

The ministry also said that Gaza’s hospitals recorded seven new fatalities in the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition, bringing the death toll from the famine to 258 victims, including 110 children.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to recover the bodies of more martyrs who are still missing in different areas of the Gaza Strip.



