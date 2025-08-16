Hamas condemns Ben-Gvir’s raid on Marwan Barghouti’s prison cell

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Friday, the Hamas Movement condemned what it described as a fascist act by Israeli national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, after the far-right minister stormed the prison cell of senior Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti and issued threats against him.

In its statement, Hamas asserted that the raid would only reinforce Barghouti’s resolve to continue his legitimate struggle for Palestinian freedom and dignity.

The Movement connected Ben-Gvir’s behavior to broader Israeli war crimes, referencing the infamous Sde Teiman detention center, where Palestinian detainees have reportedly endured severe abuse.

Hamas called on the public to show strong solidarity with Palestinian prisoners and to increase grassroots efforts to confront the ongoing crimes committed by Israeli occupation forces.

Israeli media aired footage showing Ben-Gvir entering Barghouti’s cell and telling him, “You will not defeat us. Whoever harms Israelis, kills children, kills women—we will wipe them out.”

On July 17, Ben-Gvir publicly bragged about starving Palestinian prisoners while attending a Supreme Court hearing regarding a petition filed by the Association for Civil Rights in Israel over prison conditions.

Mocking the petition’s concerns about nutrition, Ben-Gvir posted on X, “Instead of discussing deterrence, they worry about whether the menu is balanced, healthy, and full of vitamins.”

He dismissed the petition as “insanity and delusion,” adding, “Israel is at war [referring to the genocide in Gaza], and while our soldiers risk their lives, the Supreme Court wastes time on hypocrites.”

Ben-Gvir concluded by stating, “I’m here to make sure terrorists receive the bare minimum of the bare minimum.”

Since Ben-Gvir took office in late 2022, rights organizations have reported a sharp decline in the treatment of Palestinian prisoners.

