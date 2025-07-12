Youngest former Palestinian prisoner Yousef Al-Zaq martyred in Israeli airstrike in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yousef Al-Zaq, recognized as the world’s youngest former prisoner, was killed when Israeli forces targeted his family’s apartment on Al-Thawra Street in central Gaza.

Born in an Israeli prison in 2008, Yousef was the son of Fatima Al-Zaq, a Palestinian detainee who gave birth to him while incarcerated.

Israeli occupation forces continue to carry out deadly attacks against civilians in Gaza, often without clear military objectives, resulting in widespread collective punishment.

Among the casualties are numerous former Palestinian prisoners who had recently been released from Israeli jails and were later killed in airstrikes since the beginning of the war on Gaza.



/129