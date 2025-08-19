Amnesty International accuses Israel of deliberate starvation in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Five more Palestinians, including two children, have died from hunger in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, as human rights groups accuse Israel of implementing a deliberate starvation policy.

The Gaza Health Ministry announced on Monday that these deaths raise the total number of starvation fatalities in the besieged territory to 263 since the start of Israel’s 22-month war. Among the dead are 112 children.

Amnesty International has accused Israel of conducting a calculated campaign of starvation in Gaza, systematically dismantling the health, social, and emotional well-being of Palestinian society.

In a report based on testimonies from displaced Palestinians and medical professionals treating malnourished children, Amnesty stated that hunger is not incidental but a planned result of Israeli policy and a component of its broader military campaign.

Over 109 humanitarian organizations have urged immediate action against Israel, warning that widespread starvation is rapidly engulfing the Gaza Strip.

Erika Guevara Rosas, Amnesty International’s Senior Director for Research and Advocacy, said the testimonies in the report are more than stories of suffering—they are a damning indictment of a global system that has allowed Israel to act with near-total impunity.

She emphasized the urgent need to stop any Israeli efforts to deepen its occupation or intensify its military operations in Gaza.

Guevara Rosas also called on the international community, especially Israel’s allies, to fulfill their moral and legal responsibilities to end the violence in Gaza.

She urged states to immediately halt arms transfers, impose targeted sanctions, and sever ties with Israeli entities that contribute to the ongoing war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

