UK Mosques Tighten Security Amid Anti-Refugee Protests

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mosques across the United Kingdom have increased security measures following escalating protests against refugee accommodation sites.

The demonstrations, which began in July, intensified after allegations of assault were raised against a resident of the Bell Hotel in Epping, leading to a court order halting the use of the facility.

The Home Office has assumed responsibility for security costs at the nearby Harlow Mosque. Meanwhile, leaders of Muslim communities have warned about the consequences of the protests.

Abdulkhaaliq, caretaker of Harlow Mosque, and Abdul Malik, head of Easton Jamia Mosque in Bristol, stressed that the alleged crime of a single individual should not be used as a pretext to undermine the status of refugees or Muslims in society.

Activists warn that the growing protests and the political climate surrounding them risk intensifying Islamophobia and deepening feelings of marginalization among Muslims and refugees.

