India; Millions of Muslim Women Forced to Endure a Life of Discomfort

AhlulBayt News Agency: Voting for the first phase of Bihar’s Assembly elections has concluded, and the second phase is now underway. Across the state, political parties have announced schemes aimed at empowering women, yet the real impact remains unclear, particularly for Muslim women, whose hardships often go unnoticed.

In the narrow lanes of Purnia and the dusty settlements of Sitamarhi, stories of quiet endurance reveal struggles that rarely make headlines but define the daily lives of millions.

“I left school after Class 6,” says 28-year-old Zahra, a mother of four. “There was no toilet for girls, and the school was two kilometres away. My parents told me to stay home and help in household chores.”

Thirty-two-year-old Fatima recalls, “When I was pregnant, the health centre was too far. We had to borrow money to reach the hospital.”

Seventeen-year-old Amina adds softly, “My sister got married at 16. I followed the same path. What else could I do?”

These voices collectively tell a story of struggle, patience, and systemic neglect.

For many Muslim women in Bihar, access to basic healthcare remains a distant dream. A study by the Asian Development Research Institute (ADRI) indicates that only 42 percent of Muslims rely on government hospitals, while nearly half of pregnant Muslim women reported that no ASHA or ANM worker visited them during pregnancy.

“The ASHA worker came only after repeated phone calls. Due to lack of money, I gave birth at home,” Fatima recounts. Such experiences are widespread in districts such as Araria, Madhubani, and Katihar, where healthcare facilities are scarce.

Distance, poor infrastructure, and social restrictions on women’s mobility exacerbate the problem, leaving many without essential medical support. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) shows more than 60 percent of women in Bihar suffer from anaemia, with Muslim-majority areas being the worst affected. Poverty, gender inequality, and weak healthcare systems create a cycle that is extremely difficult to escape.

Education is another critical challenge. Despite government schemes, the dropout rate among Muslim girls remains high. Research from Patna College shows literacy among Muslim women stands at only 31.5 percent, well below the state average.

Zahra recalls, “I used to walk two kilometres to school. When I turned 12, my parents said it was no longer safe to go alone.”

Amina had a similar experience. “After eighth grade, there was no bus to the school. My father said it was better to get married.”

Decisions made under fear, poverty, and social pressure often rob girls of education and push them into early marriages. According to NFHS-5, nearly 40 percent of women aged 20–24 in Bihar were married before 18, among the highest rates in India.

Education is not merely literacy; it builds confidence, awareness, and independence, yet for most Muslim girls in Bihar, these doors remain largely closed.

Economic vulnerability adds a further layer to their struggles. Outside the home, Muslim women face limited opportunities and have some of the lowest participation rates in formal employment and self-help groups. The ADRI report shows that under Bihar’s “Jeevika” women’s livelihood programme, only 8.8 percent of beneficiary households are Muslim, even though the community makes up nearly 17 percent of the state’s population.

Fatima explains, “I sell vegetables in the market. There’s no shade or security. If it rains, everything is ruined. If I fall sick, my income stops.”

Many women work as domestic helpers, agricultural labourers, or small-scale traders, yet they lack social security and financial stability. Zahra adds, “I wanted to join a self-help group, but the meeting time clashed with housework. My husband said, there’s no need for it.” Despite their contributions to local economies, these women remain largely invisible and unsupported.

However, there are glimmers of hope. Some local initiatives demonstrate that compassionate, targeted efforts can create change. Mobile health camps, women-led health volunteers, bridge education programmes for school dropouts, and skill training linked to local markets have shown promising results. In areas where NGOs have worked with panchayats to connect out-of-school girls with government schemes, early marriage and school dropout rates have decreased noticeably.

Experts stress that meaningful change requires more than promises. Strengthening maternity and healthcare services in minority-dominated areas, improving school infrastructure and safety, and creating women-focused economic programmes with access to training and markets are essential.

An NGO worker in Purnia emphasises, “To truly help Muslim women in Bihar, we need consistent, sincere efforts — not empty promises.”

For millions of Muslim women in Bihar, the time to hear their voices has arrived. Yet hearing is not enough; it is action that can provide dignity, opportunity, and security to those who have waited far too long.