Iran strongly denounced US blockade against Cuba as violation of Human Rights

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has issued a firm denunciation of the United States’ “criminal economic blockade of Cuba,” calling it a breach of international law and a violation of the Cuban people’s human rights.

Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated on Sunday that “once again, America’s addiction to coercive pressure and intimidation has targeted a sovereign country determined to safeguard its right to self-determination and national pride.”

He criticized the US for its new round of sanctions, saying, “This latest move continues the unjust blockade that has long afflicted the Cuban population.”

Baghaei stressed Iran’s complete rejection of these “inhumane actions,” describing them as contrary to fundamental international legal norms and harmful to Cubans’ basic rights.

He maintained that such measures would not erode the determination of the Cuban government and people to resist American hegemony.

“Iran, which has faced decades of similar illegal sanctions from the US, declares its full support for Cuba and wishes them strength and resilience,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the US State Department unveiled new sanctions targeting senior Cuban officials, including President MIGUEL DIAZ-CANEL, Defense Minister ALVARO LOPEZ MIERA, and Interior Minister LAZARO ALBERTO ALVAREZ CASAS.

Secretary of State MARCO RUBIO announced these measures on X, noting that visa restrictions would apply due to the officials’ involvement in repressing dissent.

He also revealed that TORRE K, a luxury hotel in HAVANA, was added to the list of US-banned accommodations, aiming to curtail financial flows to what he called the Cuban regime’s oppression.

Rubio asserted, “While the Cuban public struggles with shortages of essential goods, the regime indulges in extravagant spending for its elites.”

In addition, ten other government-related properties were included in the sanctions.

The US measures follow Cuba’s worsening economic crisis and are presented as support for Cuban citizens and political detainees, citing the harsh crackdown on 2021 protests.

The decades-old embargo against Cuba was initiated in 1960 following the revolution led by FIDEL CASTRO and has grown broader over time.

