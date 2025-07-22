  1. Home
Iranian, Turkish FMs confer on Gaza, Syria, upcoming nuclear talks

22 July 2025
Source: Mehr
Iranian and Turkish Foreign Ministers, Abbas Araghchi and Hakan Fidan, have held a phone conversation to discuss the upcoming nuclear talks between Iran and the three European powers, the Gaza and Syria developments.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Araghchi spoke on the phone on Monday.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza and developments in Syria, as well as the nuclear talks slated to be held in Istanbul on Friday, were discussed in the phone call.

