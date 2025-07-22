Iranian, Turkish FMs confer on Gaza, Syria, upcoming nuclear talks

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian and Turkish Foreign Ministers, Abbas Araghchi and Hakan Fidan, have held a phone conversation to discuss the upcoming nuclear talks between Iran and the three European powers, the Gaza and Syria developments.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Araghchi spoke on the phone on Monday.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza and developments in Syria, as well as the nuclear talks slated to be held in Istanbul on Friday, were discussed in the phone call.

