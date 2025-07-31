IRGC spox: If Iran attacked again, geography of response could change

The IRGC spokesman has reacted to Israeli officials' sabre-rattling, warning that if aggression is renewed, the geography and battlefield of Iran's response could change.

"Iran's reactions will be more devastating than what was seen before....It is quite clear to us that the recent statements by the leaders of the Zionist regime are because of their fear of Iran’s national solidarity and the country’s missile power," Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, the spokesperson of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in remarks he delivered on Wednesday in reaction to the language of threat and intimidation used by the Israeli officials.

He referred to the recent 12-day imposed war waged by the Zionist enemy and the US against Iran, stressing that "Iran’s responses in this war disrupted life in the small occupied territory. The Zionist regime’s days were numbered."

He emphasized that "the enemy should know that if it conducts any other act of aggression against Iran’s security again, it will stop breathing in the occupied territories."

The IRGC spokesman added that "The regime that out of complete desperation in the face of Iran’s crushing missile strikes sought to end the conflict through numerous mediators, is now ranting and raving and threatening with a new aggression."

General Naeini also emphasized, "If the Zionist regime launches a new attack on powerful Iran, it will be up to us to decide how to end the new conflict."

"We will not let the sirens in the occupied territories stop and the enemy has the opportunity to leave the shelter; They will experience more escape and displacement than the 12-day war."