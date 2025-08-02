Hamas marks first anniversary of Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination, vows intensified resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the first anniversary of the assassination of former Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the group issued a defiant statement reaffirming its commitment to armed resistance against Israel, calling the killing a “turning point” in its struggle.

Haniyeh was assassinated on July 31, 2024, in what Hamas described as a “cowardly Zionist operation” that violated Iranian sovereignty and signaled a dangerous expansion of Israel’s military reach. The attack drew widespread condemnation from Hamas and its regional allies.

“The policy of targeting resistance figures only strengthens our commitment to the cause,” the group declared. “We will never recognize Israel, and we will continue the fight until the occupiers are expelled.”

According to Iran Press, the statement framed Haniyeh’s death within the broader context of the ongoing war in Gaza, portraying him as a martyr whose legacy fuels the resistance. Hamas emphasized that the assassination underscored the central role of its leaders in confronting Israeli aggression.

Hamas’s military wing warned that the operation would have “major repercussions across the region,” hinting at escalated responses and deeper coordination among resistance factions.

The anniversary comes amid continued devastation in Gaza, where thousands have been killed in what Hamas and many international observers describe as a genocide. The group’s rhetoric reflects a hardened stance and a renewed focus on mobilizing support across the region.

Ismail Haniyeh, a prominent figure in Palestinian politics and a symbol of Hamas’s resistance ideology, was visiting Tehran for high-level meetings when he was targeted. His death marked a rare cross-border assassination and has since become a rallying point for anti-Israel sentiment.

