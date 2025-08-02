Iran condemns assassination of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh as a grave violation of international law

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of the first anniversary of the assassination of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Friday night, strongly condemning the act as a heinous crime and a blatant breach of international legal norms, national sovereignty, and the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to IRNA, the statement recalled that one year has passed since the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), and a prominent figure in the struggle and resistance against Zionist occupation. It emphasized that his assassination in Tehran—while attending the inauguration ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian as an official guest—constituted a flagrant violation of international law and diplomatic protocols.

The Foreign Ministry reiterated Iran’s unwavering support for the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people in pursuit of their right to self-determination, and condemned the systematic targeting of Palestinian leaders and intellectuals as part of the Zionist regime’s broader colonial strategy aimed at erasing Palestinian identity and resistance.

The statement concluded by stressing the urgent need to end the culture of impunity surrounding such crimes, and called for the prosecution and punishment of those responsible, in accordance with international justice and accountability standards.

