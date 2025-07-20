Pres. Pezeshkian urges service to nation as key to countering foreign plots, internal division

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that officials should not label individuals as enemies simply for expressing differing opinions, as the people have demonstrated their willingness to sacrifice their lives for their homeland.

Speaking at a meeting with the head and deputies of the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs in Tehran on Saturday, he expressed gratitude for the unity and solidarity of the people against the atrocities of the Zionist regime during the recent imposed war on Iran.

He noted that enemies have attempted to incite protests among the populace, but Iranians have disappointed these adversaries by standing firmly for their country. Consequently, the duty of officials to address the needs of the people is now even more critical.

Pezeshkian highlighted that the public has even assisted Iran’s intelligence agencies in identifying espionage networks, stating: "Today, it is our turn to serve the people based on rights, fairness, and justice, regardless of gender, ethnicity, beliefs, or race. The enemy continues to seek to create a rift between the people and the government, and the primary way to neutralize this plot is through honest and selfless service to the people."

The president urged all relevant officials to devise and implement effective strategies for serving the public, particularly those affected by the recent 12-day war.

Pezeshkian also referenced remarks by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, stating: "The Supreme Leader described unity and cohesion as the most vital needs of today's society and even the Islamic world."

In another part of his speech, Pezeshkian addressed controversies surrounding the situation of Afghan migrants and the return of illegal migrants, emphasizing that while it cannot be claimed that efforts at such a scale are without challenges, it is crucial to ensure the respectful and peaceful return of these individuals.

