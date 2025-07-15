Iran President attends ceremony honoring Law Enforcement martyrs

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian attended a ceremony honoring the martyrs of the Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who lost their lives in the wake of the Zionist regime's aggression.

During the ceremony on Monday, the president paid tribute to the martyred members of the police force and expressed his condolences to their families for the loss of these esteemed individuals.

The event was attended by high-ranking commanders, the families of the martyrs, and various national and military officials, all gathered to commemorate the brave individuals who sacrificed their lives in defense of national security and in response to aggression.

