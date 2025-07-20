Iran's President congratulates co-presidents of Nicaragua on anniversary of Sandinista Revolution

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian extended his heartfelt congratulations to Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Rosario Murillo, the co-presidents of Nicaragua, on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution.

In his message, Pezeshkian congratulated the co-presidents and noble Nicaraguan people on the revolution anniversary. He reaffirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran's commitment to enhancing cooperation with Nicaragua, emphasizing the importance of strengthening ties between the two nations.

Pezeshkian expressed confidence that, under the wise leadership of its co-presidents, Nicaragua will successfully navigate the challenges and adversities posed by its enemies, adding that the glorious revolution will achieve its noble goals of establishing peace, justice, and the prosperity and well-being of the Nicaraguan people.

