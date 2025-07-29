Iran President criticizes inaction of human rights advocates in addressing Israeli crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the inaction and even complicity of those who falsely claim to advocate for human rights in the face of atrocities committed by the Zionist regime.

During a ceremony to receive the credentials of Andre Vass Gimaraes, the new Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil, on Monday, President Pezeshkian expressed appreciation for Brazil's stance and its role as the rotating president of the BRICS group concerning the recent aggression of the Israeli regime against Iran.

Highlighting Brazil's support for the oppressed Palestinian people, the president remarked that the situation in Gaza today contradicts all international laws and is distressing to any conscientious observer. Unfortunately, the so-called advocates of human rights and democracy not only fail to take effective measures to prevent the crimes of the Israeli regime but also provide military and legal backing for these actions, which is truly shameful.

Pezeshkian further noted that despite the geographical distance, Iran and Brazil possess significant potential for expanding cooperation across various fields. He wished the new ambassador success in enhancing relations and fostering interactions for mutual benefit.

The new ambassador condemned the crimes of the Israeli regime against the people of Gaza and its aggression against Iran. He also stated that Brazil is committed to its principled policy of defending multilateralism and countering unilateralism by leveraging the capabilities of the BRICS group.

Gimaraes emphasized the diverse opportunities for cooperation between Iran and Brazil, asserting that mutual strengths can overcome the challenges posed by distance.

He conveyed that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had asked him to communicate that Brasilia seeks a bright future in its relations with Tehran. The ambassador pledged to exert his utmost efforts to establish a win-win relationship and ensure mutual interests between the two nations.

...................

End/ 257