Photos: National Program “Forever, Iran”; Honoring Martyrs of Culture, Art, and Media in Tehran

According to the AhlulBayt (a.s) International News Agency – ABNA – the national program titled “Forever, Iran”, commemorating the martyrs of culture, art, and media during the 12-day Sacred Defense, was held on last Tuesday at Vahdat Hall in Tehran. The ceremony was attended by President Masoud Pezeshkian, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi, senior military and civilian officials, honored families of the martyrs, and members of the cultural, artistic, and media communities. The event was hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance and the Organization of Media Basij.