Head of Iran’s seminaries urges global action to halt Israeli occupation of Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iran’s seminaries has called on Islamic scholars and international organizations to take urgent action to halt the full occupation of Gaza by the Israeli regime.

In a statement, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi condemned the move as illegal and void, urging all governments, nations, intellectuals, legal bodies and global organizations to denounce it.

He called for the use of all legal, political, economic and legitimate deterrent measures to stop the aggression, open all channels for the immediate delivery of humanitarian, food, and medical aid to the people of Gaza and prosecute Israeli rulers as war criminals in international courts.

Arafi said the world is facing “one of the most heinous and brazen crimes of contemporary history,” saying that the occupying regime, backed by arrogant powers, is seeking to eradicate the Palestinian nation and erase its identity from its historical homeland.

He described the Israeli onslaught on Gaza as an act of organized genocide and a blatant violation of legal, humanitarian, and religious norms.

On Friday, Israel’s war cabinet approved a plot to capture Gaza City and tighten its grip on the besieged Gaza Strip, a move that sparked immediate global condemnation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had also said that the regime sought to “take control” of the entire Gaza Strip, which has been under constant Israeli bombardment since October 2023.

.....................

End/ 257