Millions rally across Yemen in solidarity with Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Millions of Yemenis took to the streets of the capital, Sanaa and many other cities for mass rallies held in solidarity with the people of Palestine amid the ongoing US-“Israeli” genocide in Gaza.

The rallies were held under the slogan “We stand firm with Gaza.. We do not fear threats nor are we intimidated by conspiracies”

The massive crowds issued a statement reaffirming Yemen’s steadfast position in supporting Gaza, the Palestinian people, and their just cause.

In the statement, the crowds condemned the explicit support from certain Arab regimes for the Zionist enemy, which is a primary factor in the ongoing the genocidal war on Gaza.

“This support has emboldened the occupation, allowing it to carry out its most dangerous plans under the guise of “Greater Israel.” The Saudi regime is supplying weapons to the enemy and conspiring to disarm the resistance, while the Egyptian regime is engaging in large-scale deals with the Zionist entity, ” the statement read.

The rallies’ statement called on these countries and regimes to reconsider their positions and halt their betrayals, as such actions will have dire consequences both in this world and the hereafter.

The protesters strongly condemned the Israeli occupation’s announcement, backed by US support, to implement a new phase of brutal aggression against Gaza.

“We extend our full support to the brave Palestinian resistance fighters who are delivering unprecedented blows to the enemy through their remarkable operations,” they said in the statement.

They commended the operations of our armed forces at sea and deep within enemy territory, urging them to ramp up their strikes against the Zionist enemy

The Yemeni crowds called on the people of the Arab world and freedom-loving individuals across the globe to provide all forms of support to the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movements and to confront any plans that target them.

