“Sumud Flotilla” carrying activists, aid to set sail for Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pro-Palestinian activists are preparing to set sail from Spain on Sunday for Gaza in dozens of boats carrying aid in an attempt to break Israel’s US-backed genocidal siege on the embattled Palestinian territory.

Dozens of boats carrying hundreds of activists from as many as 44 nations are set to take part in the “Global Sumud Flotilla.” Sumud means “perseverance” in Arabic.

The participants will attempt to challenge Israel’s naval blockade and deliver desperately needed humanitarian aid including food, medicines, and baby formula to the starving people of Gaza.

The organizers of the new anti-siege campaign have called on governments to pressure Israel to allow their flotilla — the largest to date — to reach Gaza.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and Portuguese left-wing politician Mariana Mortagua will be among hundreds of people from 44 countries due to depart from several ports to Gaza as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla.

Other participants include American actress Susan Sarandon, Irish actor Liam Cunningham, former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, and Mandla Mandela, the grandson of former South African president Nelson Mandela.

Israel has scuppered numerous similar attempts over the 15 years of its blockade on Gaza, including a 2010 boarding by its special forces in which at least nine Turkish activists were killed.

“The ball is in politicians’ court to put pressure on Israel to let the flotilla through”, Saif Abukeshek, one of the organizers, said.

“They need to act to defend human rights and to guarantee a safe passage for this flotilla,” the Palestinian, who lives in Spain, told Reuters on Thursday in Barcelona.

Last June, Israeli naval forces boarded and seized a British-flagged yacht carrying Thunberg, among others.

The Sumud Flotilla comes as the Israeli occupation forces ramp up Operation Gideon’s Chariots 2, a campaign of occupation and ethnic cleansing of Gaza backed by the US administration of Donald Trump.