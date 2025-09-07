Mandela’s Grandson: Abandoning Gaza is a betrayal of Africa’s legacy

AhlulBayt News Agency: The grandson of South Africa’s anti-apartheid revolutionary leader Nelson Mandela has strongly condemned the silence of the United Nations and African organizations on the ongoing Israeli genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

While addressing a press conference organized by the Global Sumud Flotilla in the Tunisian capital Tunis on Friday, Mandla Mandela pointed out that the Palestinian issue is no longer on the UN agenda, underscoring that governments have abandoned Gaza.

“But we will do everything in our power not to abandon Gaza,” he said.

Mandela said the Gaza-bound flotilla aims “to mobilize all individual and collective efforts to deliver aid to the besieged Palestinian people.”

“The oppressed peoples have no choice but to resist in order to achieve liberation,” he added.

Mandela recalled that the previous apartheid regime in South Africa left the people with only two choices: capitulation or defiance.

“Africa as a continent endured centuries of colonial domination by global powers and suffered the consequences of racist policies, and now it is raising its voice in solidarity with Gaza and all of Palestine under a decades-long blockade.”

The Global Sumud Flotilla is trying to break the Israeli blockade on the Palestinian territory, where a famine has been declared. The fleet is set to sail from Tunisia on Sunday.

Vessels, carrying activists and humanitarian aid, departed Barcelona on Sunday before turning back as a result of bad weather, and then departed again on Monday. Around 200 activists, politicians, and artists from 44 countries are on board.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said on Thursday that Mandela will join the Gaza-bound flotilla to break the Israeli siege on the coastal sliver.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Irish actor Liam Cunningham, Spanish actor Eduardo Fernandez, and former Mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, are participating in the voyage.

At least 64,368 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and another 162,367 individuals have been injured in the brutal Israeli onslaught on Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to the health ministry of Gaza.

...................

End/ 257