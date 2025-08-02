40,000 worshippers pray at Al-Aqsa despite Israeli restrictions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, defying obstacles and restrictions imposed by Israeli occupation forces around the Old City of occupied Al-Quds and the Mosque itself.

The Islamic Waqf Department in Al-Quds reported that 40,000 worshippers attended the Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa, which also included funeral prayers in absentia for martyrs from Gaza and the West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces arrested Sheikh Iyad Al-Abbasi, Al-Aqsa’s Friday preacher and Chief Judge of Al-Quds , as he exited from Bab al-Silsila following his sermon, which referenced Gaza. He was later released after being threatened not to speak about Gaza again.

Israeli police continue to harass religious figures at Al-Aqsa. Last Friday, they arrested the Grand Mufti of Al-Quds, Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, after his sermon. He was released but banned from entering the Mosque for one week, with the ban subject to renewal.

In a related incident, Israeli forces expelled Jerusalemite activist Nitham Abu Rummouz from the Old City and prevented him from performing Friday prayer at Bab al-Asbat (Lion’s Gate).

Many young men around the Old City were detained, had their IDs checked, and some were denied access to Al-Aqsa Mosque for prayer.

/129