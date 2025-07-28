There’s no meaning in continuing negotiations amid genocide - Al-Hayya

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Hamas Movement in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, declared that “words fall silent and lose their meaning” in the face of the suffering and resilience shown by the people of Gaza.

In a speech on Sunday evening, Al-Hayya addressed Gaza’s people, “You remained dignified when everything else was degraded. You rose in honor while the world fell into the darkness of silence and betrayal. I cannot find words to repay your sacrifices, your cries, your suffering, and your agony are a trust upon us, and we will not abandon it.”

“We reject that our people, their suffering, and their blood be used as bargaining chips in the occupation’s political games.”

“There is no meaning in continuing negotiations under genocide, starvation, and siege. The immediate and dignified entry of food and humanitarian aid for our people is the only real expression of whether negotiations are worthwhile.”

Resistance success and failure of ‘Gideon’s Chariots’

He affirmed that the Palestinian resistance, particularly Al-Qassam Brigades and Al-Quds Brigades, are carrying out “heroic operations that surpassed imagination and baffled the world,” inflicting heavy losses on the enemy.

He declared that the resistance’s “David’s Stones” campaign succeeded in thwarting the Israeli military’s “Gideon’s Chariots” operations.

“The Israeli Chief of Staff now begs his political leadership for permission to withdraw from Gaza, while covering up his defeat with genocide, starvation, and the killing of our children.”

He reiterated that Hamas leadership has exhausted all political and diplomatic efforts over the past 22 months to stop the aggression.

“We engaged in difficult negotiations with our people’s interest and blood in mind,” he said. “We showed maximum flexibility without compromising our national principles and responded positively to mediators at every stage.”

Broken promises and time-wasting

“In the latest round of talks,” he continued, “we made significant progress, especially on issues like Israeli withdrawal, prisoner exchange, and aid entry. Mediators passed us positive responses from the Israeli side. Yet suddenly, the occupation withdrew from negotiations, followed by US envoy Witkoff.

Al-Hayya denounced this as a deliberate tactic, “The American-Israeli step is exposed, a ploy to waste time and inflict further genocide while making token remarks about aid mechanisms to undermine international and local agencies.”

“Israel insists on maintaining its deadly aid mechanisms — death traps that have killed and injured thousands. It also insists on seizing a large area of Rafah to create a buffer zone, paving the way for forced displacement by land or sea, a clear ethnic cleansing plan.”

No negotiations under genocide

“We state clearly: there’s no point in negotiations while our people are starved, besieged, and exterminated. We won’t allow the occupation to reach its political goals at our people’s expense.”

He emphasized that “Only the immediate, dignified entry of food and medicine can prove good faith in negotiations. We won’t let our people become pawns in the occupation’s cynical talks.”

Hamas also rejected the so-called airdrop operations, describing them as “a grotesque charade, nothing more than PR to distract from ongoing crimes.”

“Five airdrops amount to just one small truck,” Al-Hayya said.

He declared the only real solution is to open crossings and allow full aid entry, a right enshrined in international law, even during wartime.

A message to the Arab and Islamic world

Al-Hayya addressed the broader Arab and Islamic nations saying, “Our people feel deeply abandoned amid unprecedented horrors, massacres, and starvation.”

“How can our great nation, blessed with immense resources, remain paralyzed while genocide unfolds before its eyes?” he asked.

“Why this silence while our people are slaughtered live on air, in the worst modern-day holocaust?”

“Is it not time to break the siege? To deliver food, water, and medicine to your brothers? How painful that the criminal Zionist occupier receives unlimited support, while not even food reaches us from our kin.”

He called on Arab and Muslim states to sever all political, diplomatic, and economic ties with the Israeli entity, urging people to express their anger in every possible way.

A call to mobilize for Palestine

Al-Hayya urged people in neighboring countries to march toward Palestine by land and sea, to besiege embassies, activate economic boycotts, and pursue legal accountability for Israel’s crimes.

“Palestine is calling on you. Gaza is calling for the honor of Arabs and the soul of Islam. It needs action, not just words. Silence today is not helplessness, it is complicity.”

To scholars and free people of the Muslim world, he said, “This criminal enemy intensifies its killing and humiliation. Have you not heard the cries of Gaza’s women calling out for you?”

“Scholars carry a great moral burden. We call on you to lead the masses against this criminal occupation.”

To Egypt and Jordan

To Jordan, he said, “The people of Gaza look to the land of resistance with hope and love. You have sacrificed lives for Palestine, continue your uprising and efforts to stop this monstrous crime.”

To Egypt, he asked, “Will your neighbors in Gaza die of hunger at your borders? The Rafah crossing has been turned into a gateway for death and starvation. Once a lifeline, now a weapon in the occupation’s ethnic cleansing plan.”

He urged Cairo to say clearly, “Gaza will not die of hunger, and we will not allow the enemy to keep Rafah closed.”

Welcoming global solidarity

Finally, Al-Hayya welcomed Yemen’s military and popular support, as well as the global solidarity movement, including the “Freedom Flotilla,” “Handala Ship,” and the overland solidarity convoy from Tunisia, Algeria, and Libya.

“All of them,” he said, “rejected the occupation’s crimes and chose to break the silence, proving that with will, nothing is impossible.”



