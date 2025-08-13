Jordan condemns Israeli targeting of journalists in Gaza, calls it a war crime

AhlulBayt News Agency: Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a strong condemnation of the Israeli regime’s systematic targeting of journalists in the Gaza Strip, describing the recent killing of five Al Jazeera staff members as a war crime that demands international accountability.

In an urgent statement released Monday, the ministry denounced the Israeli airstrike that targeted a journalists’ tent outside the main entrance of Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital. The attack killed Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, cameramen Ibrahim Zaher and Moamen Aliwa, and their assistant Mohammed Noufal.

“The deliberate targeting of media professionals is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and constitutes a war crime,” the statement read. Jordan called on the international community to hold the perpetrators accountable and to ensure the protection of journalists in conflict zones.

According to IRNA, the condemnation comes amid growing global outrage over Israel’s escalating attacks on journalists and media workers in Gaza. According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, the total number of journalists killed since the start of the war has reached 237, making it one of the deadliest conflicts for media personnel in modern history.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini also expressed horror at the killings, stating that Israel’s actions represent a campaign to silence voices reporting its atrocities. He called for unrestricted access for international media to Gaza and emphasized the need to protect journalists as a means of countering disinformation and exposing the scale of the humanitarian crisis.

Jordan’s statement adds to mounting international pressure on Israel to halt its military campaign and respect the rights of civilians and journalists in the besieged Palestinian territory.

