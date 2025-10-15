Massive cyberattack hits Israeli defense-affiliated company MAYA

AhlulBayt News Agency: A large-scale cyberattack has reportedly targeted MAYA, a company affiliated with the Israeli regime’s Ministry of Defense and military industries, causing major disruptions to its internal systems.

According to a statement issued by the Cyber Support Front, MAYA plays a key role in research and development activities supporting Israel’s largest defense contractors, including Elbit Systems and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, which serve as the primary technical and industrial arms of the regime’s defense establishment.

According to Mehr, the pro-resistance hacktivist group claiming responsibility for the operation said that, during the cyberattack, it also uncovered network data linked to several other defense-related firms that operate under the guise of civilian industries.

A spokesperson for the group further revealed that the attackers had gained access to confidential documents and blueprints, allegedly detailing the regime’s plans to develop and produce new types of advanced military equipment.

The scope of the breach and the potential damage to Israel’s defense infrastructure have not yet been independently verified, but the incident underscores the growing cyber front in the ongoing regional conflict.

..................

End/ 257