Israel kills nearly 90 Palestinians in Gaza amid starvation

At least 86 people, including 71 seeking humanitarian aid, have lost their lives in new Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip as the regime pushes ahead with its genocidal war on Palestinian territory despite intl. condemnations.

Citing medical sources, the Gaza Government Media Office said on Wednesday that 51 people were killed and more than 648 others wounded by Israeli forces as they were heading towards the Zikim crossing point for aid trucks entering northern Gaza.

Another 20 aid seekers were killed in Israeli attacks near the Morag corridor, the Nasser hospital in the southern city of Khan Yunis reported.

Meanwhile, 15 more people were killed in separate Israeli aerial assaults across Gaza. Palestinian photojournalist Ibrahim Mahmoud Hajjaj, 35, was among the victims in the occupying regime’s strikes on Gaza City.

The fresh Israeli attacks come as aid agencies and health officials have warned of a sharp rise in Gaza starvation, particularly among children and the elderly.

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor (Euro-Med) said approximately 1,200 elderly Palestinians have died in the Gaza Strip over the past two months due to Israel’s starvation policy, malnutrition, and lack of medical care.

“The actual death toll may be significantly higher,” it added, noting that hundreds of elderly people have been arriving each day at hospitals and primary care centers in states of extreme exhaustion, seeking nutritional fluids.

According to the UN, Gaza needs at least 500 to 600 aid trucks per day to cover its basic humanitarian needs. Yet, only 269 trucks have entered the besieged territory over the past four days.

The trickle of humanitarian assistance allowed into Gaza “does not reach the majority of the population,” said Adnan Abu Hasna, a spokesman for UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees.

Israel unleashed its Gaza genocide on October 7, 2023, after the Hamas resistance group carried out its historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Tel Aviv regime has so far failed to achieve its declared objectives of eliminating Hamas and freeing all captives in Gaza, despite killing 60,138 Palestinians, mostly women, and children, and injuring 146,269 others.

A mass starvation is also gripping Gaza due to Israel’s blockade of the territory.