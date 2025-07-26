Pakistani Protesters Demand Release of Detained Friday Prayer Leader in Saudi Arabia

AhlulBayt News Agency: The demonstration took place outside the central Jama Masjid Imambargah Kalan on Mekangi Road, where religious scholars and members of the public gathered to voice their concerns. Protesters called on the Pakistani government to take urgent diplomatic action to secure Allama Wajdani’s release, stressing that his continued detention is unjust and without legal basis.

Participants in the protest included clerics, elders, youth, and children, reflecting broad community support for the detained scholar. Speakers urged the Pakistani authorities to prioritize the issue at the diplomatic level and ensure justice is served.

The protest highlights growing frustration in Pakistan over the perceived lack of response to the detention of a respected religious leader, and calls are intensifying for Saudi authorities to release him immediately.

It is noteworthy that the Shia cleric has been imprisoned by the Saudi government for more than 3 months without any legal charges.