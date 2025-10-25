Venezuelan ambassador to Iraq visits Imam Hussain Holy Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The representative of the Supreme Religious Authority, His Eminence Sheikh Abdul-Mahdi Al-Karbalaey, received the Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to Iraq, Mr. Arturo Aníbal, during the latter’s visit to the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, which was coordinated by the Shrine’s Public Relations Department.

During the meeting, the Ambassador expressed his deep admiration for the organization, humanitarian initiatives, and cultural services offered by the Holy Shrine to its visitors. He praised the Shrine’s significant role in promoting the values of tolerance, peace, and human coexistence among peoples and nations.

Mr. Aníbal also reaffirmed his country’s interest in strengthening cultural and humanitarian relations with Iraq and in exploring new avenues for mutual cooperation in fields of shared humanitarian concern.

