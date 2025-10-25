Turkish Consul: Projects of Al-Abbas Holy Shrine play an important role in serving Iraqi community

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Deputy Secretary-General of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, Mr. Abbas Mousa Ahmed, received the Turkish Consul in Najaf, Mr. Şinul Sevim, who confirmed that the projects of the holy shrine play an important role in serving the Iraqi community in general and the Karbala community in particular.

The Deputy Secretary-General, accompanied by the Head of the Public Relations Department at the holy shrine, Mr. Mohammad Ali Azhar, provided an explanation about the history of the holy shrine, its projects, and the services it offers to visitors and the community.

Mr. Şinul Sevim said, "This visit is my first to the holy city of Karbala, a city that holds great religious significance for Muslims. I seized this opportunity to express my happiness at visiting the two holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and al-Abbas (peace be upon them), located there."

He added, "I was impressed by the spiritual atmosphere I witnessed at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, and I learnt about its various activities and projects; which play an important role in serving the Iraqi community in general, and the people of Karbala in particular."

Mr. Şinul Sevim expressed his readiness to enhance cooperation with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine in various fields and at all possible levels, contributing to the strengthening of mutual cooperation ties.

Mr. Şinul Sevim and his accompanying delegation performed the Ziyarat rituals at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) at the conclusion of their Ziyarat.

