Al-Abbas Holy Shrine begins second phase of building demolition works within Bab Baghdad axis (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The staff of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine have begun the second phase of the demolition works to expand the project of the Courtyard of Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon her) within the Baghdad gate axis.

A member of the demolition and expansion committee at the holy shrine, Mr. Hassan Ali Abdul Hussein, said: "Our teams have started the demolition work on the buildings as part of the second phase of the expansion project of the courtyard of Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon her) in the Baghdad gate axis."

He added that "the works are being carried out according to a plan set by the Engineering Projects Department at the holy shrine to remove the properties located within this area, with the land to be handed over to the department to commence the infrastructure works for the project from the northern side of the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him)."

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine aims, through the expansion works in the areas surrounding the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), to accommodate the increasing number of visitors and facilitate their movement during the million-visitor pilgrimages.





/129