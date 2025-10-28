Al-Abbas Holy Shrine hosts a delegation of heads of Iranian technological universities (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: This came during the delegation's visit to the holy shrine and its meeting with its board members, Dr. Abbas Al-Dadah Al-Mousawi and Dr. Afdhal Al-Shami.

Dr. Abbas Al-Dadah Al-Moussawi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Holy Shrine and the head of its Education and Higher Education Authority, said: "We received a delegation from five Iranian universities of technology, namely (Amir Kabir University, Iran University of Science and Technology, Sharif University of Technology, Isfahan University of Technology, and K.N. Toosi University of Technology), in the presence of their host, the Middle Euphrates Technical University."

He added that the meeting included a brief presentation of the pioneering educational and pedagogical projects at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, alongside applied projects that contribute to enhancing the path of sustainable development.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is keen on receiving delegations from within and outside Iraq, as part of its efforts to strengthen the bonds of cooperation and exchange expertise in various fields, in addition to introducing its diverse programs and projects that reflect its mission in serving the community.



