Al-Abbas Holy Shrine holds its central celebration for birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine held its annual central celebration on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her) in the courtyard of the Bab al-Qibla of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The celebration was attended by the Deputy Secretary-General of the Holy Shrine, Mr. Abbas Mousa Ahmed, a member of its Board of Directors, Dr. Afdhal Al-Shami, several department heads, officials, and staff, along with a large number of visitors.

The celebration began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a speech from the General Secretariat of the Holy Shrine, delivered by Sheikh Ali Al-Wakeel. He extended his congratulations to the attendees and the Islamic nation on the occasion of the blessed birth anniversary, recalling aspects of her noble life (peace be upon her), her standing by her brother Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), her role in the tragic event of Ashura, and her bearing the responsibility of completing his blessed revolution despite all the calamities and tragedies she endured.

A member of the Central Celebrations Committee at the holy shrine; Sayed Aqeel Al-Yasiri, said: "The celebration organised in the courtyard of the Bab Al-Qibla of the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him) included many activities, such as the recitation of a collection of popular and classical poetry, and poems praising Lady Zaynab Al-Kubra (peace be upon her)."

He added, "The holy shrine is keen on commemorating the occasions of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), including the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her)."

The celebration concluded with the distribution of gifts to the winners of the Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her) birth competition, with a total of 7,605 participants. The number of correct answers was 2,066, and ten winners were selected through a draw among them.



