Cleaning campaign for streets surrounding Al-Abbas Holy Shrine (+Photos)

The Service Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine conducted a cleaning campaign for the streets surrounding the holy shrine.

25 October 2025 - 09:08
News ID: 1742428
Source: Al-Kafeel News

The campaign conducted by the cleaning staff of the department included cleaning the streets and sidewalks surrounding the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The campaign is part of the department's regular activities, which aim to maintain the cleanliness of the area surrounding the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine and the streets leading to it, to present it in a manner befitting the sanctity of the place and its esteemed visitors.

