Cleaning campaign for streets surrounding Al-Abbas Holy Shrine (+Photos)

The Service Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine conducted a cleaning campaign for the streets surrounding the holy shrine.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Service Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine conducted a cleaning campaign for the streets surrounding the holy shrine.

The campaign conducted by the cleaning staff of the department included cleaning the streets and sidewalks surrounding the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The campaign is part of the department's regular activities, which aim to maintain the cleanliness of the area surrounding the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine and the streets leading to it, to present it in a manner befitting the sanctity of the place and its esteemed visitors.



/129