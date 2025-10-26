Al-Abbas Shrine participates in 3rd Intl Exhibition for Municipalities and Urban Planning in Najaf (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Buraq Al-Qimmah Company for the assembly and manufacturing of trucks, buses, and chassis affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, participated in the third International Municipalities and Urban Planning Exhibition held at the Najaf International Fairground.

The head of the marketing and sales department at the company, Engineer Murtada Sabah, said: "The participation comes as part of the company's series of local participations, aiming to showcase its products of heavy and light trucks, and to highlight their efficiency and quality that rival their counterparts, which have been fully assembled by Iraqi hands."

He added that "this participation embodies the role of the holy shrine in supporting the national product and encouraging local industries by presenting advanced national industrial models that contribute to enhancing the local economy."

Buraq Al-Qimma Company specialises in assembling and manufacturing trucks, buses, and chassis according to international standards and high-quality products, relying on qualified Iraqi engineering and technical staff. The company aims to develop the national industry and enhance reliance on local production.



/129