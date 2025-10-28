Placing floral wreaths at shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas on birth of Lady Zaynab (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The staff of the Holy Shrine Department, in collaboration with the Department of Sayed Servants at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, placed wreaths of flowers at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) in celebration of the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her).

This act is part of a tradition that the holy shrine has maintained during blessed occasions, where the corridors of the holy sanctuary are adorned with flowers as an expression of joy and happiness in commemoration of the auspicious birth anniversaries of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

This activity embodies a part of the efforts made by the staff of the holy shrine to revive these blessed occasions, spread an atmosphere of joy within the holy shrine, and share the happiness of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) with the visitors.



