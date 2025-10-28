Al-Abbas Holy Shrine spreads decorative trees and flowers in celebration of birth of Lady Zaynab (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The staff of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine spread ornamental trees and flowers around the holy shrine in celebration of the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her).

Decorative trees were distributed in the area of the Qibla Gate of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and in the vicinity of the holy shrine.

These acts come in celebration of the blessed birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her), due to her great personality's profound impact on the believers, who come to congratulate Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them) on this blessed occasion.

The holy shrine is keen on creating the appropriate atmosphere and providing the best services to the visitors on every special occasion commemorating the auspicious birth anniversaries of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).



