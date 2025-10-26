Home News Service Pictures Photos: Atmosphere at Al-Kadhimiya holy shrine on eve blessed birth of Sayyida Zainab 26 October 2025 - 13:36 News ID: 1742969 Source: Abna24 related Photos: Holy Shrine of Imam Ali adorned with floral wreaths in celebration of auspicious birth of Lady Zainab Photos: Banners of joy and celebration adorn Imam Hussain Shrine on auspicious birth of Lady Zainab Photos: Imam Hussain holy shrine adorned with floral wreaths in celebration of auspicious birth of Lady Zaynab Photos: Friday Sermon at Lady Zainab Shrine in Damascus, Syria Photos: ‘Who is Hussain?’ Hosts 13th Blood Drive in Paris; 49 donors joined to save 147 lives Photos: Courtyard of Al-Askari Shrine Adorned for Lady Zaynab’s Birth Anniversary Photos: Sayyida Zainab City Launches Citywide Campaign to Remove Violations and Encroachments
Your Comment