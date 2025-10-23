Photos: Sayyida Zainab City Launches Citywide Campaign to Remove Violations and Encroachments

SYRIA: The Sayyida Zainab City Council has launched a comprehensive campaign to remove violations and encroachments affecting the streets and main roads of the city, as part of efforts to reorganize the urban landscape and improve traffic flow. The campaign aims to restore the aesthetic and cultural character of the city, which serves as an important religious and tourist center, following years of urban chaos and unregulated construction that have distorted its appearance. Authorities emphasized that this initiative is part of enforcing the law and preserving public infrastructure, noting that work will continue until all violations are removed and order is restored across all neighborhoods of the city.