AhlulBayt News Agency: Mamosta Mahmoud Ibn al-Khayyat, the imam of Friday prayer of Saqqez, in an interview with the Taqrib News Agency (TNA), considered Muslim unity and support for the resistance as the key to confronting the Zionist regime and the United States of America; referring to Iran's victory in the 12-Day War.



He introduced this success as the result of the Leader's guidance and a symbol of the Iranian nation's perseverance in the face of global oppression.



He emphasized the vital role of the unity of the Islamic nation and support for the resistance as a pillar of confronting the enemies of Islam, especially the Zionist regime and the United States of America.



At the beginning of his remarks, the top cleric expressed satisfaction with Iran's victory in the 12-Day War and said: "All these blessings and successes have been achieved by God's grace and under the wise guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei (may God protect him), and the Islamic Republic of Iran has today become a symbol of perseverance, unity, and resistance to global oppression."



Referring to the nature of international Zionism, the Friday prayer of Saqqez added: "The illegal Zionist regime does not represent the Jews nor any religion. Rather, it is the arm of global arrogance and the enemy of all free nations of the world, especially Muslims. Our enmity is not with the Jews, but with the global Zionist movement, which is the embodiment of oppression, occupation, and the killing of innocents."



Emphasizing that Muslim unity is the most important barrier against the conspiracies of enemies, Mamusta Ibn al-Khayyat noted: "If the Islamic world is united, no power will dare to attack Muslim countries."



Referring to Iran's missile capabilities, she said: "The enemies know that the Islamic Republic of Iran is in a position not only in the intellectual field, but also in the military field, where it can respond to threats with high precision and extreme destructive power, and these capabilities have prevented Israel and the United States from daring to directly attack Iran."(feminine)



Mamusta Ibn al-Khayyat expressed hope that Muslim nations, with insight, unity, and resistance, will thwart the enemy's plans and keep the flag of Islam flying high throughout the world.